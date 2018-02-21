Meth Seized

(Meth Found under the hood)….The discovery was at the Highway 86 Checkpoint.

A 2007 Chevy Aveo drove up to the checkpoint recently. During the primary inspection, a Border Patrol Canine detection team alerted to the vehicle. It was sent to the secondary inspection area. During the inspection 34 packages were discovered concealed behind the firewall of the vehicle. The packages tested positive for methamphetamine. It weighed 32.4 pounds, with an estimated street value of $106, 920. The driver of the vehicle, a 26-year-old male lawful permanent resident, the vehicle and the narcotics were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration for further investigation.