Replacement Project Underway

(Border Wall Replacement Project)….The Border Patrol says work on the project is underway.

The project is near Downtown Calexico. The Border Patrol is replacing about 2.25 miles of border fence with 30-foot bollard style wall. The project covers an area from close to the Downtown Port of Entry extending westward beyond the Grin Plaza Outlets. The project also includes about 2.25 miles of all-weather roads. The replacement is one of the Border Patrol’s highest priority projects. The wall in that area was built in the 1990’s out of recycled scraps of metal and old landing mat. The Border Patrol says the existing has proven effective at deterring unlawful cross border activity, smuggling organizations damaged and breached this outdated version of a border wall several hundred times during the last two years, resulting in costly repairs. The old wall was also used for a friendship mural. The Border Patrol says as much of that mural as possible will be turned over to the Calexico cultural arts center, to be placed in different areas around the border city.