The Appeal Stays, For Now

(The IID Board will not withdraw the appeal)…That was the decision at Tuesday’s Board meeting.

Division 1 Director Juanita Salas asked that the rest of the Imperial Irrigation District Board to withdraw the District has filed in a lawsuit originally filed by former IID Director Mike Abatti. The lawsuit was filed 4 years ago against the Equitable Distribution Plan. As a result of the lawsuit, the IID Board repealed the EDP. An appeal of the court decision calling for the action had been filed. At their meeting Tuesday, the Board decided to keep the appeal in place, for now anyway. They said they would seek to engage in discussion with Abatti in an effort to come to some type of solution.