Fire in Yuma

(Restaurant Fire)…It was reported Monday night.

Yuma Fire Department received the call at 8:00 pm. They responded to the scene at the Press Café and Bistro on east 24th Street. Fire crews found heavy smoke and heat in the building, radiating from the kitchen and rear storage room area. Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the fire and ventilate the building. They searched the building to ensure the fire had not spread. Police closed off a portion of 24th Street while fire crews worked the scene. The Street was reopened by Tuesday morning. The cause of the fire was determined to be rags used for cleaning. The rags self-heated, igniting the fire. The restaurant suffered significant smoke and heat damage. Repairs will be needed before the business can reopen. No injuries were reported. Officials say the restaurant was not occupied at the time. The facility was not equipped with a fire suppression sprinkler system.