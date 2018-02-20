Very Topical Training

(Important Training Session)…It is scheduled for this Thursday.

The Brawley Chamber of Commerce is hosting :Preventing Harassment in the Workplace.” The State mandated Training will be held at the Community Valley Bank, starting at 9:00 am Thursday, February 22nd. It will run approximately 2 hours. Participants will receive a certificate of completion. The participation fee is $15 for Chamber members and $20 for non-members. Contact Gracie Romero at the Brawley Chamber to register or obtain more information.