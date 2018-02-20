Student Arrested After Threats

An Imperial High School senior has been arrested following the report of threats made against students at the high school.

According to Imperial Police Chief Leonard J. Barra , on Friday , February 16, 2018 , police were notified by Imperial High School administrators that threats had been made by a student. Imperial Police began an investigation and determined that the threats were credible and they then arrested 18-year old Karl Manaig and charged him with making criminal threats. Manaig , a senior at Imperial High School , was booked into Imperial County Jail and then released after posting bail. Imperial Unified School District Superintendent Bryan Thomason said that Manaig has been suspended and the districts protocol for dealing with the student is currently underway. The nature of the threats made has not been released according to Chief Barra due to the ongoing nature of the investigation. Authorities report that they are confident that Manaig was acting alone. Police have increased their presence on campus as they continue to monitor the situation. Police and school officials credited students for reporting the incident to authorities.