IID Board Meets Tuesday

(IID Board Meeting)…The Bi-weekly meeting will be held Tuesday.

The Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors will open their meeting to the public at 1:00 in the afternoon. There are only two items on the agenda. Division 1 Director Juanita Salas will ask the rest of the Board to agree to withdraw the current appeal of litigation filed by former IID Director Mike Abate. The other action item is a request to accept Energy Risk Management reports for the fourth quarter of 2017. The meeting will be held at Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro.