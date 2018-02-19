Meetings To Discuss The Salton Sea

(Public Meetings)…The topic for both; The Salton Sea.

The Public Meetings are being presented by the Imperial Irrigation District, San Diego County Water Authority and the California Natural Resources Agency. The public is invited to the meetings to hear about recent developments related to Salton Sea restoration. Topics include the state’s 10-year plan, the recently adopted Water Board order and the QSA. The first meeting will be held March 1st at Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. The meeting will begin at 5:00 pm. The 2nd meeting will be held at the Coachella Valley City Council Chambers on March 7th. It will also start at 5:00 pm. Spanish translation will be available at both Public Meetings.