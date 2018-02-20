Alot of Dust in the Air

(Gusty winds Monday)…The gusts lasted throughout the day.

The National Weather Service says gusts Monday were in excess of 44 miles per hour. The strong winds brought a lot of dust to areas around the County. The Air Pollution Control District issued Air Quality Alerts throughout the day. The Alerts for very high levels of PM 10, mostly dust in the air were issued mostly in the North County, but also included Calexico. Air Quality in those areas was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups to Unhealthy. The increased levels of PM 10 lingered into Tuesday after the winds had decreased to around five miles per hour. The dust is expected to settle by Tuesday afternoon or evening.