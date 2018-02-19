Air Quality

(Air Quality Alerts)…The APCD began issuing them Friday night.

The last Alert for High Levels of PM 2.5 were issued for Calexico early Sunday morning. Then the winds and they blew the pollution away. Those same winds, however, blew in a lot of dust. At 8:00 Monday morning the Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Alert for Niland and Westmorland. They reported very high levels of PM 10, mostly dust in the air. Air Quality for the rest of the County was reported as Moderate, again, due to high levels of dust in the air. High Levels of PM 10 effect mostly people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. It is recommended those high-risk groups reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and reduce outdoor activities, possibly eliminating outdoor activities until the levels of PM 10 are lower.