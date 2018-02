IID and County Take the Holiday

(IID and County offices closed today)…It is due to the President’s Day Holiday.

The Imperial Irrigation District says Energy Customers who need service should call 760-335-3640. The County says emergency Departments remain open, but most other Departments and agencies are closed today. For emergencies residents should call 911. All County Hotlines remain operational during the holiday. Both the County and the IID will resume regular hours on Tuesday.