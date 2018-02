Wind Blows Trailer Over

(Wind-blown accident)….It was reported at 9:40 Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol says a vehicle was exiting the off-ramp onto Ogilby Road from Interstate 8. As the vehicle exited, the wind flipped the trailer the vehicle was pulling. The trailer was damaged, but there were no injuries reported. The National Weather Service say Gusty Winds can be expected until early Tuesday morning in most areas of Imperial County.