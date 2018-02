Fatal Crash On Interstate 8

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal traffic accident on Interstate 8 near In Ko Pah.

The accident was reported at about 4:45 p.m. Saturday. Initial reports say a black SUV ran off the roadway and struck a metal divider on eastbound I-8 near Carrizo Creek. The SUV had reportedly passed another vehicle at a high rate of speed just 30 seconds before the crash. At least one fatality was reported with at least one other person injured. The accident remains under investigation.