103 Pounds Of Meth In Gas Tank

U.S. Customs officers at the Calexico East port of entry stopped a shipment of methamphetamine concealed in the gas tank of a pick up truck.

According to CBP information , at about 10:45 a.m. Tuesday , an officer detected anomalies in the gas tank of the truck. A canine team and the port's imaging system led to the discovery of the meth in the fuel tank. The methamphetamine has a street value of over $144,000. The driver , a Holtville resident , was arrested and booked into Imperial County Jail.