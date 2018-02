Brawley Grapplers Win , Again

Brawley Union High School wrestlers won the CIF - San Diego Section Division III Championship.

The Wildcats finished the Saturday competition with a team score of 276 , well ahead of second-place La Costa Canyon. The Brawley team has won the CIF-SDS Championship 18 years in a row. The Central Spartans finished 7th. The Southwest Eagle wrestlers picked up 4th place in the Division II Finals and the Imperial Tigers squad placed second in the Division IV round.