Teen Agers Caught Crossing Drugs

Two teenaged girls were arrested by U. S. Customs and Border Protection officers attempting to smuggle drugs into the U.S.

Two separate incidents occurred Wednesday at the San Luis , Arizona port of entry. A 16-year old girl in the pedestrian crossing lane was referred to secondary inspection where a canine alerted to the teen. Officers found more than 11 pounds of methamphetamine wrapped around her midsection. At about the same time , a second 16-year old girl was referred to secondary inspection as well. A canine alerted to the girl and officers found more than 7 pounds of meth wrapped around her midsection. Both subjects were arrested for narcotics smuggling and turned over to Homeland Security Investigations. Total value of the meth was estimated at over $45,000.