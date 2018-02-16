BP Agent Assaulted

A U.S. Border Patrol agent was assaulted at the International border near Calexico.

The incident occurred Thursday evening at about 7:25 p.m. The agent observed a man enter the U.S. illegally and as he approached the man to question him , a second man , on top of the border fence , began throwing rocks at the agent. The man being questioned by the Border Patrol agent was able to climb the fence back to Mexico. The agent was not injured but his vehicle was damaged. Assistant Chief Patrol Agent David Kim said , " Luckily our agent escaped injury , but it could have turned out badly. The rock put a dent in a metal vehicle panel. If that were soft tissue or bone , like a skull , the resulting injuries are potentially grave."