Air Show

(2018 NAF Air Show)…It is scheduled for March 10th.

The free air show provides the community the opportunity to see thrilling aerial and ground performances by civilian. Military and warbird aircraft. Headlining the event will be the Navy’s Flight Demonstration Squadron, the Blue Angels. Additional jet aircraft acts include the T33 Ace Maker, a MIG-15/F-86 dogfight, and a deHavilland Mosquito. The event will also feature the Navy Seal’s Leapfrogs, the Red Eagles and Vicky Benzig. The parking plan for the installation has been reworked to avoid delays this year. The day of the Airshow, NAF gates will open at 9:00 am. Events are scheduled for 11:00 am until 4:00 pm. The Blue Angels are normally in the air at around 2:00 in the afternoon.