Kidnapping Case Will Not Be prosecuted

(Kidnapping case has been dismissed)…It wasn’t by the court

. It was by the District Attorney’s office. The D.A.’s office says the decision was made for several reason. They include evidence not allowed in trial, evidence possibly compromised and new information about Calexico Police officers who worked the case at the time may be worked against the victim. The victim, Mussa Assiad claimed he had been kidnapped and tortured 4 years ago. The Assiad family says they are disappointed and do not feel the system worked for them, but they said they will be moving forward in their lives.