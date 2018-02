J.C.Penny in Calexico

(Another major store announces closures)….J.C. Penny says they will be closing stores in 8 cities some time during 2018.

Sources say closures could come as soon as May. One of the Cities included on the list is Calexico. The J.C. Penny in Calexico is the only store in California to make the list. A spokesperson for J.C. Penny says the closures are the result of an adjust in the companies portfolio.