Jail Sentence Delayed Once Again

(Jackson challenge denied)…The El Centro City Council member was in court again on Tuesday.

Jackson was challenging his previous plea agreement on a felony charge of animal cruelty. The Judge denied the challenge. The judge did, however, say Jackson could stay out of jail until his appeal is heard. Jackson has filed an appeal with the 4th District Court of Appeals. A ten-day jail sentence was part of the original plea agreement.