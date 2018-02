Border Activity

(Activity along the California/Mexico Border)…The activity was over a three-day period.

During the period, Customs and Border Protection Officers seized over $2.8 million worth of street drugs. The report issued by the CBP indicates 13 arrests were made over the weekend. The seized narcotics includes 547 pounds of methamphetamine and 85 pounds of cocaine. The drugs were found in spare tires, doors, quarter panels and fuel tanks. Other arrests were for outstanding warrants.