Woman Caught With Marijuana at a State Prison

(29 year old arrested at Prison)…The Los Angeles resident was visiting at the Calipatria State Prison recently.
Doniesha Renee Livingston was at Facility C, when prison staff was alerted to a smell of marijuana after she exited the visitor’s restroom. An officer began to speak with the woman, and as he did, he noticed a bindle in her mouth. She handed over the bindle to the officer. Staff found another bindle where she was sitting. The two bindles had a combined weight of 4.0 grams. The 29 year old was arrested and booked into County Jail on felony charges.