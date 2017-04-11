El Centro Shooting

Details are sketchy but El Centro Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Monday night.

Police received a report of gunshots heard at about 10:18 Monday night. The report came from the area of 6th and Brighton. A caller reported that they heard four shots and saw a man running from the area after the shots. Responding officers located a victim who had a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was taken to El Centro Regional Medical Center and then transferred to Desert Regional Medical Center in the Coachella Valley. Shell casing were recovered from the crime scene and the incident remains under investigation.