Yet Another Alleged Sex Offender Arrested

Imperial County Sheriff's deputies have arrested another man for attempting to have sex with a minor.

On Monday , deputies arrested 31-year old Candido Munoz Palacios of Brawley. Munoz was booked into Imperial County Jail and is charged with Contacting Minor to Commit a Sexual Offense , Luring a Minor for Sex , Attempted Lewd Acts on a Child and Attempting to Remove a Child Without Parental Consent. Bail was set at $100,000.