Nominations for Duflock Award

(Nominations sought)…They are for the Annual Duflock Award.

The Duflock Award actively supports and celebrates the El Centro Chamber of Commerce’s mission of being an advocate for business, provide economic leadership and foster community pride to ensure growth, prosperity and quality of life in El Centro and the surrounding region. Nominations should be submitted to the El Centro Chamber of Commerce by Friday, May 26th. The award will be presented during the 111th Annual Dinner Meeting of the El Centro Chamber of Commerce on June 15th. The event is the official ceremony of the Presidential Passing of the Gavel.