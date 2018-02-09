Romo To Return To Rays

Major League Baseball sources are reporting that veteran reliever Sergio Romo and the Tampa Bay Rays have agreed on a 1-year contract.

Romo , a Brawley Union High School graduate , will be 35 on March 4th. He has 9+ years service in the major leagues and compiled a 35 - 27 record. His career ERA is 2.69 with 84 saves and 557 strikeouts in 495.1 innings. He has three World Series Championship rings. Romo began last season with the Los Angeles Dodgers but was traded to the Tampa Bay Rays in July. He is expected to serve as the set-up man for Rays closer Alex Colome. The deal has not officially been confirmed and is pending a physical.