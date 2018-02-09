Border Patrol Rescues Woman

U.S. Border Patrol agents rescued a woman who was injured after crossing into the U.S. illegally.

According to the Border Patrol , at about 9:00 p.m. Thursday , agents in the Remote Video Surveillance System saw a man walking along Highway 98 east of Ocotillo. The man was waving his arms and trying to attract attention. Agents on the ground responded to the area and were told by the man that he and his girlfriend had fallen down a 20-foot cliff while trying to enter the United States illegally. The 44-year old man was not injured but his 22-year old girlfriend was hurt in the fall. Agents located the woman and called EMS personnel who determined that the woman had a back injury and needed to go to a hospital. Border Patrol agents called in a REACH helicopter and they were able to hoist the woman to the helicopter and take her to a nearby hospital. An MRI revealed that the woman had sustained a fractured spine. The man , a Mexican national , was taken to the BP station for processing. The woman , also a Mexican national ,will be in the hospital until she recovers and then be processed for removal from this country.