June Election Races

Races for Imperial County elected offices up for grabs in June are being finalized.

The race for Imperial County Supervisor , 1st District , has four announced candidates. Incumbent John R. Renison will be challenged by Joong S. Kim , Carlos Contreras and Manuel Yanez. Fifth District Supervisor Ray Castillo is unopposed. Imperial Irrigation District Division 1's Juanita Salas is being challenged by Alex Cardenas. IID Division 5 incumbent Norma Sierra Galindo will face Luis J. Castro and IID Division 3 incumbent James C. Hanks is unopposed. Imperial County District Attorney Gilbert Otero is challenged by Edgard Garcia. Auditor-Controller Douglas Newland will face off against Josue G. Mercado. On the ballot for the Superior Court Judge Seat 1 will be Juan Ulloa , Robert A. Espinoza and Steve Escalera. The Superior Court Seat 3 being vacated by Diane B. Altamirano is being contested by Thomas W. Storey and Monica Lepe-Negrete. Judges L. Brooks Anderholt and Christopher Plourd are unopposed. Also unopposed are Assessor Robert Menvielle , Sheriff-Coroner Ray Loera , County Clerk/Recorder Chuck Storey , Treasurer / Tax Collector Karen Vogel and County Superintendent of Schools Todd Finnell