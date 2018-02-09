Imperial Attorney To Run For Judge

Steve Escalera has announced his candidacy for a seat on the bench of the Imperial County Superior Court.

Escalera has been in private practice with his own law firm in Imperial. He is a graduate of UCSD and the University of San Diego , School of Law. Escalera said that he looks forward to bringing a fresh and positive perspective to the bench and believes that the future of the local court system is a matter of pressing concern as a new court is imminent. Escalera is seeking seat #3 being vacated by Judge Dianne B. Altamirano. El Centro attorney Thomas Storey announced his candidacy for the seat earlier.