Border Patrol Citizens Academy

(BP Citizens Academy)…It will be held in March.

The El Centro Sector Border Patrol Field Communications Branch will host the 3-week Citizen’s Academy. It will be held 3 consecutive Saturdays. March 10th, 17th and 24th, from 8:00 am to 4:00 pm. The Academy will be held at the El Centro Sector Headquarters on Aten Road. The program give citizens an inside look at what it is like to be a Border Patrol agent. Contact the El Centro Sector Border Patrol Field Communications office for more information.