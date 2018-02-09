CARB and Comite Civico Working Together

(CARB agrees to Partner with a local group)…The Partnership is to monitor Air Quality.

The California Air Resources Board announced it is partnering with Comite Civico del Valle, Incorporated to take a proactive role in promoting community science to assess local air quality. The partnership consists of a $160,000 contract to evaluate and improve the performance of CCV’s existing community led air monitoring network in Imperial Valley. The Comite manages a science-based air-monitoring network designed and operated by local residents that measures particulate matter concentrations at nearly 40 locations throughout the Imperial Valley.