Special Coordinators Appointed

(Opioid Coordinators)…They were appointed by the US Attorney Adam Braverman.

One will handle Criminal Matters and the other civil. They were appointed to manage the office’s strategy for combating the deadly opioid epidemic in San Diego and Imperial Counties. The Criminal coordinator, Linda Frakes, will focus on stopping the illegal importation of heroin, fentanyl and fentanyl analogues as well as targeting dark web vendors who distribute illicit opioids. The civil coordinator, Dylan Aste, will focus on the unlawful prescribing and illegal diversion of these highly addictive drugs.