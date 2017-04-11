Air Quality

(Air Quality Alert in Calexico)…Not once, but twice.

The Alerts were issued by the Air Pollution Control District. The first Alert was issued at 2:00 Tuesday morning, for high levels of PM 2.5, a finite particulate matter created most by vehicle emissions. Air Quality in Calexico was listed as Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The levels decreased, but then rose again at around 6:00 am. As of mid-morning, air quality in Calexico remained Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups. The Sensitive Groups include people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly and children. The US EPA cautions those in the Sensitive Groups to reduce heavy exertion, and stay indoors until the levels lower. Air Quality in Niland was listed as Moderate Tuesday morning. Air Quality for the rest of the County was listed as Good.