Carrot Festival Final Weekend

(Holtville Carrot Festival)…The Cooking Contest winners were announced.

The finals were held Thursday. The sweepstakes winner is Sandy Ranson with Carrot and Cheese Appetizer. Second place went to Maxine Bonneau with The Best Ever Chicken Pot Pie. Third place went to Kimberly Schiltz with Carrot Cheesecake Bite. The Honorable mention went to Becky Miller with Carrot Stuffed Peppers. The Downtown Hoe Down with Nick Wells and Big Bad Wolf. It starts at 7:00 tonight at the corner of 5th and Holt Avenue. The Midway Carnival Rides are at Pine and 6th Streets. Saturday the Carrot Festival Races start at 7:00 am at 5th Street. The Annual Carrot Festival Parade starts on 5th Street at 10:00 am. Saturday also features the Street Festival and Fair. Helicopter Rides, Rock Climb, mazes and more at Samaha Park. The drumline competition starts after the Parade Awards at 6th Street and Holt Avenue