Fire in Holtville

(Structure fire in Holtville)…It was reported at 7:30 Thursday night

. Holtville fire responded to the scene in the 500 Block of Pine Street. Sources say the fire was in a shop behind the 7/11 convenience store. Mutual aid was called in. El Centro, Calipatria and Imperial County Fire Departments responded to assist. Employees from the convenience store provided coffee for the fire fighters. The cause of the fire is under investigation. No injuries have been reported.