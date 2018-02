Deadly ATV Accident

The Yuma County Sheriff's Office is investigating a Thursday afternoon accident that claimed the life of a 77-year old Wellton man.

The accident occurred at about 1:45 p.m. when an ATV was being driven eastbound on an dirt road south of Highway 80 near Avenue 22E. The ATV hit a rut causing the driver , Richard Davisson , to be ejected. Davisson was transported to Yuma Regional Medical Center where he succumbed to his injuries. YPD is investigating the accident.