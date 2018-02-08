VAC To Be Given More Attention

(Imperial County Veterans Advisory Council)…It was originally formed in 1992)…The mission is to serve as an advisory council to the Board of Supervisors.

This week the Board said it was sometime since the council last met. Veterans Organizations have expressed a concern regarding the council meetings. At the Supervisors meeting this week, Supervisors Ryan Kelley and John Renison said they would be working to create a schedule for the council to meet on a regular basis either monthly or quarterly, and they would update the five member VAC. At their next meeting the VAC will be presented the By-laws, and they will be asked to return to the Board with recommendations and suggested revisions and possibly adopt Board recommendations. The Supervisors agreed Veterans issues needed more attention in Imperial County.