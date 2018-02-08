Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta is Coming

(The California Mid-Winter Fair and Fiesta is right around the corner)…This will be the 110th Annual Fair in Imperial County.

The theme this year is Fields Of Dreams. The 2018 edition of the fair begins March 1st and will run through March 11th. Presale tickets are now on sale throughout the County. The Fair’s Chief Executive Officer Alan Phillips says this year’s fair will celebrate the people of Imperial County who have realized the fields of their dreams in their careers or community endeavors. He said they also want to encourage the younger generation to find their dream and pursue it. Major additions to this year’s fair are five exciting motor vehicle events, including Monster Trucks on opening night, Freestyle Motocross, demolition Derby and a car show and car-hopping contest on Dia De La Familia. Because the vehicle events will be at the Grandstand area, all concerts will be spread out to the various stages on the fairgrounds.