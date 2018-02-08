E.C. Chamber Air Show Gala..New Location

(El Centro Chamber of Commerce Air Show Gala)….There has been a change.

The Chamber says due to circumstances beyond their control, they have moved the site for the Gala. The problem is the possible government shutdown tonight. Because of that, the Chamber is letting everyone know the Air Show Gala will be held Saturday and will be hosted at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Hall at 795 South La Brucherie Road in El Centro. The Chamber says they have worked very diligently to plan and accommodate their guests and ensure the event continues as planned.