IVC Refinances Bonds

The Imperial Community College District ( IVC ) has refinanced a portion of it's general obligation bonds.

The refinancing , along with an improved credit rating for the college , will save taxpayers more than $2.3 million. The interest rates on the bonds dropped from 6.7% to 3.6% and the credit rating improved from " A " to " A+" . IVC President / Superintendent Victor Jaime said , " We greatly value the strong support we receive from our community , and we are very pleased to complete this refinancing to save money for our local property owners."