Convicted sex offender

(Convicted sex offender attempts re-entry)….Three suspected illegal migrants were stopped over the weekend.

The three men were found by Border Patrol agents near Ocotillo. They were taken to the El Centro Border Patrol Station for processing. A records check determined one of the men had been convicted of Sexual Assault in the 2nd degree out of the State of Colorado. The man served 18 months in prison before being deported to Mexico. The Border Patrol says the 53-year-old Mexican Citizen will be criminally prosecuted for Re-entry after removal as a convicted sex offender.