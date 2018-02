New Finance Director

. At the Brawley City Council Meeting, the Council acted to ratify the appointment of Rosa I. Ramirez as City of Brawley Finance Director, effective today, Wednesday. Ramirez fills the vacancy left by Ruby D. Walla. Ramirez has 20 years of finance and accounting experience, including as City of Holtville’s Finance Manager in 2007. She began working for the City of Brawley in 2011.