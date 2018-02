Attorney To Run For Judge

A long time El Centro attorney has announced his candidacy for Imperial County Superior Court Office 3.

Thomas W. Storey , a life-long Imperial County resident said in a statement that his experience as a former law enforcement officer , a former District Attorney and over 40 years experience as an attorney make him uniquely qualified to be elected judge. Storey said he makes one promise to citizens of Imperial County and that is to be hard working , caring and fair.