Cortez Park Renovation

(A Ribbon cutting in Calexico)….It will be at Cortez Park.

The Ceremony will begin at 4:00pm Thursday at the Park on the corner of 2nd Street and Andrade Avenue. They are celebrating the renovation of the basketball courts and installation of new playground equipment, shade and benches, all made possible by the City of Calexico and the California Department of Housing and Community Development.