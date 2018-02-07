Meth Seized This Week

(83 pounds of meth seized)…The seizures were reported this week.

Two separate seizures at the Calexico Downtown Port. Customs and Border Protection Officers made the seizures. The first came after CBP officers encountered a 28 year old female US Citizen from Riverside driving a Toyota. The woman and the vehicle were referred to the secondary inspection area. A canine unit screened the vehicle and the detector dog alerted to the vehicle’s doors. Officers discovered 40 wrapped packages of methamphetamine concealed in all four doors and in the dashboard. The 50 pounds of meth has a street value of around $70,000. The second seizure occurred Tuesday at around 3:38 in the morning. A 23-year-old Mexicali man and the Dodge he was driving were sent to secondary. CBP officers searched the vehicle and found 30 wrapped packages of methamphetamine in a fake compartment under the center console. The narcotics weighed 33 pounds with a street valued at around $46,200. Both drivers were arrested and turned over to Homeland Security Investigation Agents. CBP seized the vehicles, as well as the narcotics.