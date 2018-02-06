Public Safety Facility Will Be Constructed

(Contract awarded to Yuma Valley Contractors, Incorporated)…The County Board of Supervisors accepted the low bidder.

The $3.4 million contract is for the construction of the Winterhaven Public Safety Facility. At the request of Imperial County Community and Economic Development, the Supervisors also approved an amendment Resolution to transfer $526,835 from Criminal Justice Facilities and $50,000 from Roads funds. The Board action came at the urging of Esperanza Colio-Warren, Manager of the ICCED. She told the Board there was a risk of losing grant monies approved for the project if they waited any longer.