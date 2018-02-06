Border Patrol to Replace a Section of Border Fence

A section of the Border Fence in Calexico is being replaced. It is not part of the Trump Border Fence Project, though funding was approved under the Trump Administration. David Kim, Assistant Border Patrol Chief Patrol Officer for the El Centro Sector, told the Board of Supervisors Tuesday the project will replace the Legacy Wall west of Downtown Calexico, near the Gran Plaza Outlets. He said the new Wall will allow agents to see through to the South side of the Border, enabling them to observe subjects who may be attempting an illegal entry, or smuggle contraband. The new fence will be similar to what was constructed along First Street in Calexico, but higher. It will be approximately 30 feet high. Work is scheduled to begin February 12, and it will continue for about 300 days. The contract was awarded to SWF Constructors out of Omaha, Nebraska.