Fatal Injury Victims From Calexico

(Victims identified)…Both suffered fatal injuries in a single vehicle collision Monday.

The County Coroner’s office said both victims were residents of Calexico. The male driver of the vehicle was identified as 34-year-old Carlos Castaneda. The female passenger was identified as 23-year-old Norma Gastelum. Autopsies to determine the exact cause of death are pending. The single vehicle collision was reported Monday evening. The California Highway Patrol says the vehicle was traveling eastbound on Interstate 8. Just east of In-Ko-Pah Road the vehicle hit a guardrail on Boulder Creek Bridge. The driver lost control and the vehicle traveled across the eastbound lanes and hit mountainous terrain. The vehicle landed on its roof, trapping the victims inside. The CHP says the collision remains under investigation.