IID Board Adopts Negative Dec

(Red Hill Bay Wetlands Restoration Project)….It was discussed by the IID Board Tuesday.

At their meeting, the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors approved a resolution adopting the Final Mitigated Negative Declaration for the project. The Project is a US Fish and Wildlife Service project in partnership with the Imperial Irrigation District for the Sonny Bono Salton Sea Wildlife Refuge. The proposed project includes shallow ponds that impound a mixture of Salton Sea and Alamo River water on the exposed Red Hill Bay playa. The area was previously under water, but is now dry and is extremely emissive. The proposed project will provide wading and shorebird habitat and reduce wind borne dust from emitting off the playa.